DSMNRU reverts to longer exam time, 75% attendance rule

Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU) on Saturday announced that examination time would now be three hours, an hour more than before.

The decision was taken at the examination committee meeting of the university.

“We have decided to conduct both odd and even semester examinations for a duration of three hours. During the covid time, duration of the exam was reduced but now we have decided to revert to old practice,” said RKP Singh, vice chancellor of the university.

He said for this a little modification will be made in the question papers too. “We will go back to old pattern where essay type questions were asked and cut down on small or objective type questions,” the vice chancellor said.

The university has decided to strictly enforce 75% attendance system for letting the students take the exams. During covid period some relaxation was given to students for health and safety reasons.

The university decided to start mid semester (internal examination) and practical in the month of November 2023 in odd semester exam, VC said.

