DU student drugged, gang-raped after being lured off train in Lucknow

A 19-year-old Delhi University first-year student from Jaunpur alleged that she was drugged and gang-raped repeatedly over four days in a rented room near a private hospital in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf city police station area. She told police that one of her acquaintances convinced her to get off the train at Charbagh railway station, promising to drop her there after they spent time together in Lucknow, while she was travelling from Jaunpur to Delhi on May 15.

Delhi Police registers zero FIR after victim reaches national capital following four-day ordeal; case transferred to Lucknow post statement recording. (Sourced)

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The victim, a student of Daulat Ram College studying political science, filed an initial FIR at Anand Vihar Railway Station police in New Delhi. Under the zero FIR provision, the case was transferred to Lucknow police on May 23. Police registered a case under charges of gang rape, wrongful confinement, hurt by poison, and criminal intimidation against two named accused and one unidentified person. Four teams have been formed to pursue the investigation, police said.

According to the survivor’s account in her FIR, she had gone to her native village in Jaunpur during holidays and left for Delhi on May 15. After boarding a train from Jafarabad railway station, she messaged an old acquaintance, Shivam Yadav, 20, during the journey.

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{{^usCountry}} Shivam met her at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow along with another man she identified as Sunny Yadav, 19. She alleged that Shivam convinced her to spend time in Lucknow before he would drop her at Charbagh railway station. She got off the train accordingly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivam met her at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow along with another man she identified as Sunny Yadav, 19. She alleged that Shivam convinced her to spend time in Lucknow before he would drop her at Charbagh railway station. She got off the train accordingly. {{/usCountry}}

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The two men then took her by cab to a room near a private hospital in Sushant Golf city police station area. According to her complaint, she was given cold coffee after which she felt drowsy. She alleged she was then sexually assaulted and raped multiple times during the night of May 15 and 16.

On May 16, she was assaulted again by the second man, and the assaults allegedly continued over the next two days, involving a third unidentified man who was brought to the room. She alleged she was threatened with death if she resisted or spoke about the incident.

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The complainant said she was later taken back to Charbagh railway station where a general ticket was purchased and she was left on the platform on May 18. She boarded the train and travelled to Delhi. During the journey, she informed her family and contacted railway helpline 139, following which the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was alerted.

Upon arrival at Anand Vihar railway station police on May 19, railway staff met her and took her to Hedgewar Hospital in Delhi for medical examination.

The medical legal case recorded an alleged history of sexual assault by three men in Lucknow on May 16 and May 17, multiple times. It noted that the complainant reported being intoxicated with an unknown substance in Lucknow. Counselling support was arranged through a Sakhi One Stop Centre counsellor. Medical samples were collected, sealed, and taken into possession as evidence.

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Railway police registered the zero FIR under sections 70(1) (gang rape), 123 (causing hurt by poison), 127(3) (wrongful confinement) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Delhi police stated that the alleged crime scene falls under the jurisdiction of Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow, with papers forwarded for further investigation.

The complainant told police she could identify the two named men and the third unidentified suspect if produced before her, and sought strict legal action.

An FIR under the same sections was registered afresh at Sushant Golf City police station.

Additional DCP, south zone, Vasanth Kumar, said preliminary investigations revealed that Shivam and Sunny both belonged to the same village in Jaunpur area as the survivor. “One is a delivery boy while the other works in a cafe. Five teams have been formed to arrest them and their family members are being questioned to know their possible hideouts,” Kumar said.

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Shivam worked at a coffee shop and was acquainted with the survivor for the last four years, while Sunny worked as a delivery boy with an e-commerce company.