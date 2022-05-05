Dudhwa elephant dies of sudden illness

An around 50-year-old camp elephant of Dudhwa National Park (DNP), Mithun aka Mitthu, died following a sudden illness at the base camp of the park here on Thursday, said field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), Sanjay Kumar Pathak.

“Mithun was found shivering on Wednesday evening. Veterinary doctors found the elephant suffering from high fever and administered it medicine. However, Mithun’s condition failed to improve and it was found dead on Thursday,” Pathak added.

During the recent health camps organised for Dudhwa camp elephants from April 19 to April 21, Mithun as well as other 23 camp elephants were examined by the experts from Assam.

No major illness or health issues were detected among any of them during the health camp. Owing to this, Dudhwa authorities suspect some sudden illness led to the death of the veteran elephant.

“An autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of Mithun’s death would be carried out today (Thursday) as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines,” Pathak said.

Mithun was brought to Dudhwa from Chandauli on June 14, 2021. In Chandauli, he had been kept in captivity at a forest range office for almost 18 months after it had trampled a man. Later, following the intervention of two senior officials, he was rescued and sent to Dudhwa for reformation.