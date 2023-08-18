Dumper hits e-rickshaw in Lucknow, trapped passenger rescued after an hour

A woman passenger of an e-rickshaw got trapped after it was hit by a mud-laden dumper on Friday on Faizabad Road, in the BBD police station area.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Due to the collision, the dumper fell on the E-rickshaw and one of the passengers identified as Suman Pal, 24, was trapped. She was pulled out after an hour of effort by cutting the e-rickshaw and removing mud. Later, she was admitted to Lohia Hospital for treatment,” said Parmaanand Sinha, in-charge, BBD police outpost.

Ajay Kumar Singh, SHO, BBD police station added that the woman was rescued after an hour’s effort by the police and locals.

“In the melee, the dumper driver escaped, and the police are trying to trace him,” SHO added.