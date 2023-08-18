News / Cities / Lucknow News / Dumper hits e-rickshaw in Lucknow, trapped passenger rescued after an hour

Dumper hits e-rickshaw in Lucknow, trapped passenger rescued after an hour

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 18, 2023 06:39 PM IST

Ajay Kumar Singh, SHO, BBD police station added that the woman was rescued after an hour’s effort by the police and locals

A woman passenger of an e-rickshaw got trapped after it was hit by a mud-laden dumper on Friday on Faizabad Road, in the BBD police station area.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Due to the collision, the dumper fell on the E-rickshaw and one of the passengers identified as Suman Pal, 24, was trapped. She was pulled out after an hour of effort by cutting the e-rickshaw and removing mud. Later, she was admitted to Lohia Hospital for treatment,” said Parmaanand Sinha, in-charge, BBD police outpost.

Ajay Kumar Singh, SHO, BBD police station added that the woman was rescued after an hour’s effort by the police and locals.

“In the melee, the dumper driver escaped, and the police are trying to trace him,” SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out