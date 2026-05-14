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Dust storms and lightning kill at least 96 people in northern India

Dust storms and lightning kill at least 96 people in northern India

Published on: May 14, 2026 01:23 pm IST
AP |
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LUCKNOW, India — Dust storms, heavy rain, and lightning damaged homes and other structures and killed at least 96 people in northern India, officials said Thursday.

Dust storms and lightning kill at least 96 people in northern India

The storms also injured more than 50 people as they swept across several districts late Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state.

Officials said some deaths were caused by falling trees, collapsing structures and lightning. Police and disaster response teams used chainsaws and cranes to clear fallen trees from roads and railway tracks in several districts.

Storms are common in northern India during the hot season from March to June, before the annual monsoon rains arrive.

Narendra N. Srivastava, an administrative official, said emergency teams were deployed across the affected areas and that homes, crops and power infrastructure were widely damaged, particularly in rural districts.

In Prayagraj district, residents described panic as strong winds tore through neighborhoods.

“The storm came suddenly and the sky turned completely dark within minutes,” Ram Kishore said. “Tin roofs were flying and people ran indoors. We could hear trees falling throughout the evening.”

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Dust storms and lightning kill at least 96 people in northern India
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Dust storms and lightning kill at least 96 people in northern India
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