Dy director of information dept found dead in Prayagraj drain under mysterious circumstances

Sudhir Kumar, 56, deputy director of the information department working in the Fatehpur district, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Prayagraj on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Alerted by a security guard, police reached the spot, recovered the body from a drain in the George Town area and sent it for the post-mortem examination, officials said, adding preliminary findings suggest drowning as the cause of death. Preliminary findings suggest drowning as the cause of death. (For representation)

Originally from Jagram Chauraha, Katra, Kumar lived with his wife Ambalika, daughter Aditi and son Vaibhav in Mahwa, Durga Nagar Colony in Naini. Though posted as deputy director at the information department in Lucknow, he was currently attached to the Fatehpur office.

According to his family, Kumar left home around 1pm on Tuesday, saying he was going to the market. When he did not return by evening and his phone remained switched off, the family began searching for him. Around 1.30am on Wednesday, his body was found in the drain.

Police were informed by a local security guard and retrieved the body upon reaching the spot. Investigators later managed to charge Kumar’s mobile phone, which enabled a call around 4am. His wife was informed of the tragedy. She and her children rushed to the George Town police station, where they identified the body.

SHO Santosh Kumar Singh said empty beer cans, a plastic cup, and a packet of snacks were found at the spot, along with a bag containing a scrap of cloth and a ₹100 note.

He said efforts were underway to determine how Kumar reached George Town, whether he was alone or accompanied, and what transpired before his death. “CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and forensic teams have collected evidence to aid the investigation,” the SHO added.