Dy-CM orders suspension of U.P. doctors for laxity in duty

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak issued directives to suspend three doctors, one in Kanpur Dehat and two in Bhadohi, for laxity in duty, on Monday.

“The probe was set up after a complaint was received for laxity in duty by the doctor posted as chief medical superintendent at government hospital in Kanpur Dehat. The report stated that the doctor was guilty of dereliction of duty which caused problems to patients, hence the deputy CM has directed his suspension,” a press statement from the office of Deputy CM read. The doctor has also been attached with the family welfare directorate in Lucknow.

“Laxity in duty will not be tolerated at any level. Whether doctor, employee or an administrative official, all shall face action if they do not perform. Patients should be given attention and benefit of all schemes,” said Pathak, who is also state’s health minister, according to the press statement.

In another case, the deputy CM ordered the suspension of two other doctors in Bhadohi. Their suspension was directed after a probe report found them guilty for the death of a woman at the Maharaja Chet Singh district (women) Hospital.