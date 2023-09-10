Early intervention key to suicide prevention: Psychiatrists

The World Population Survey of 2019 found that India ranked 38 in the world in deaths due to suicides, stated the report released by Nur Manzil Psychiatric Centre here during a workshop organised on Sunday on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Students performing street play at Nur Manzil in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Nur Manzil Psychiatric Centre is a chain of psychiatric hospitals under a national mental health care organisation.

The report by centre also suggested that as per the National Crime Records Bureau, 12 suicides per lakh of the population was recorded in 2021; and Uttar Pradesh was among the states that experienced highest percentage increase in suicide rates that year.

Organiser of the workshop and clinical psychologist at Nur Manzil Dr Anjali Gupta said, “It is important for people to know, especially with growing reports of youths committing suicides these days - that it is not enough to relate the suicides to simply depression. The reasons and motivations for suicides are far more nuanced and varied and subjective to people and their circumstances,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report released for public referral and awareness by the psychology department of the establishment focuses on how timely intervention is key to preventing suicides. The report details possible causes leading to suicide, warning signs of suicidal tendencies, resources and helplines for suicide prevention, and more. It describes suicide as “a complex public health issue affecting people of all the ages, genders, & backgrounds.”

The workshop involved interns and students from the psychology department as well as nursing students of the institution. The students also performed a nukkad natak, stressing on the importance of mental healthcare geared towards prevention of suicides.

Apart from the report released on the day, the centre also conducted an awareness programme to enlighten students and citizens on the pitfalls of suicidal tendencies, and therapies and lifestyles needed to combat the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON