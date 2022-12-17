Early relief in prostate cancer may be a reality soon

Patient of early-stage prostate cancer, second most common cancer among men, can get relief with one day or a one-week radiotherapy session instead of the earlier over a month-long session, said Dr Madhur Garg of the Albert Einstein School of Medicine, USA while addressing the 36th foundation day event of the department of radiotherapy at the King George’s Medical University on Friday.

“The stereotactic body radiotherapy or SBRT can be used in cases of early diagnosis of prostate cancer. SBRT is being studied,” said Prof MLB Bhatt, HoD radiotherapy, KGMU.

“Prostate cancer usually troubles men after the age of 55 years. SBRT can be used particularly when cancer is localised in small part and this is possible with early diagnosis of the case. But ironically in India practice of routine check-up is almost negligible,” said Dr Madhup Rastogi of the department of radiation oncology at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

Dr Sudhir Singh, senior faculty radiotherapy said risk of prostate cancer increases with age hence use of SBRT will help as it can cover the required dose of the therapy in limited time.

“Elderly patients often ignore health issues particularly if treatment extends for days or weeks. With SBRT in place for early-stage prostate cancer it will be a big relief for the elderly patients,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Addressing the gathering the vice chancellor of KGMU Lt. Gen. (Dr) Bipin Puri said that faculty members should try to focus more upon extramural research projects and get publication in high impact factor journal. He said that patients should be given best facilities and benefits of various schemes such as Ayushman Bharat.

Prof Bhatt said that the department is now planning to install latest equipment under the private-public-partnership mode.