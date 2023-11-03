Earthen diyas stage a comeback with contemporary shapes and designs

Gone are the days when earthen lamps were only available in the traditional, cliche red-brown hues at Diwali markets. As times have changed, the makers of “diyas” (earthen lamps) have embraced variety, introducing a range of shapes, colors, prices and types to compete with the budget-friendly Chinese and Indian electronic lights.

One of the earthen diya stalls at Maati kala mela (HT Photo)

With the Festival of Lights just over a week away, the Diwali market has come alive with designer diyas in innovative shapes and types, keeping up with the latest trends. Shop owners believe that these traditional earthen lamps have managed to endure the lull and are experiencing a resurgence in popularity.

A multitude of shops now offer these unique diyas at the 10-day-long Maati Kala Mela.

From heart-shaped to matka-shaped, there are over 100 designer-recyclable diyas available for sale. Lokpati Prajapati from Mirzapur has set up his stall, showcasing earthen lamps in various shapes such as heart, matki, leaf, swastika, Tulsi ghar, peacock, Chandi-colored diyas, lotus diyas, and more. Some of these diyas are filled with wax, eliminating the need for oil. “These are recyclable and won’t turn black after a single use,” said Prajapati.

“In addition to these, you can find Rangoli diya with multiple burners, diyas that resemble silver, and Kalas diya available for purchase. They are even offered in gift packs suitable for presenting to colleagues and friends, with prices ranging from ₹10 to over ₹700,” added Prajapati.

Taking innovation a step further, another shop named ‘Madhumakhiwalka,’ located in the Chainpurwa village of Barabanki, has revitalised traditional lamps by introducing honeycomb-based lamps and earthen diyas.”We have Beeswax earthen lamps, Beeswax roll candles the price of which is ₹10 and ₹30 a piece. We also have a gift box that contains ₹50 such pieces of Beeswax diyas while the box containing six pieces of roll candles are of ₹100,” said Nimit Kumar Singh, a beekeeper and founder of Madhumakhi wala.

Going back to roots

The demand for earthen lamps has been on the rise, with people returning to their roots. In recent years, electric lights have overshadowed these traditional lamps due to cost and their conventional appearance, but now, people are rediscovering their love for diyas, said Ram Kumar from Amzagarh who is putting up a stall dedicated only to diyas.

The resurgence of these traditional lamps has been so significant that Babulal Prajapati mentions, “The demand is so high that we now employ over 200 people at our unit in Arjunganj.”

“People are not just preferring it for home, it is also a good gifting option now. We are here to buy in bulk and are choosing designer diya with a packet of five for gifti

