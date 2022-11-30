Ease of living: LMC starts taking citizen feedback

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has started receiving ‘citizen feedback’ about the facilities provided to the common man under the Smart City ‘ease of living programme.

Municipal Commissioner Indrajeet Singh said: “How much benefit are the citizens getting from the facilities provided by the municipal corporation and Smart City Mission will be known from the feedback. The response is being taken from the people of Lucknow about how their city is performing on ‘clean city’ parameters so that the arrangements can be improved.”

He said, “The Ease of Living survey conducted by the Government of India, ranks municipal corporations on the basis of their classification. It has 20 marks for citizen participation and 20 more for awareness of what facilities are being provided under the programme. The local bodies are graded out of a total 100 marks.”

Singh added, “Participation of the public in this programme is very important. This survey will continue till December 23.”