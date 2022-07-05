e-Content studio to come up at UP directorate of higher education

To bridge the digital divide and foster e-learning methods in government colleges, the state government has set aside ₹10 crore for the appointment of 1200 lecturers in aided colleges and setting up smart classes in 87 government colleges, according to a state government press release.

Apart from smart classes, an e-Content digital studio will be built at the directorate of higher education at a cost of ₹1 crore. It will then be used for recording and editing content, which will be later utilized for conducting virtual classes.

The state government has also installed biometric attendance devices in about 2,273 government inter colleges. At the same time, the government has also completed the appointment of about 1200 teachers, according to the press release. The press release further adds that this was part of the 100-day work plan since the formation of the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 in March.

In addition, a provision of ₹10.51 crore has been made for the up-gradation of laboratories in 36 government degree colleges, and a further ₹2.03 crore will be spent on providing technical books in 111 government colleges. The government has given its approval to facilitate the expansion of sports facilities in 172 government colleges.

