 ED attaches ₹20 cr property of Saharanpur liquor distillery - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ED attaches 20 cr property of Saharanpur liquor distillery

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 07, 2024 08:33 PM IST

The ED investigation was based on two FIRs registered in Saharanpur against directors and employees of the company for the sale of illegal country liquor manufactured by CCL.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth 20.38 crore of a liquor manufacturing unit at Saharanpur’s Tapri. The distillery belongs to Cooperative Company Limited (CCL) and the action was taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, ED officials in Lucknow confirmed on Tuesday.

(For representation)
(For representation)

Sharing a press note, the officials informed that the ED investigation was based on two FIRs registered in Saharanpur against directors and employees of the company for the sale of illegal country liquor manufactured by CCL.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The ED investigation further revealed that the CCL officials, in collusion with CL-2 warehouse owners, conspired to make forged bar and QR codes for the supply of illegal ‘desi’ liquor. The liquor was sold to various liquor shops and markets without any paperwork with an intent to evade state excise duty thereby causing a loss of 34.73 crore to the state exchequer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / ED attaches 20 cr property of Saharanpur liquor distillery

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On