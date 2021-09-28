Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ED quizzes Azam Khan in jail; fourth time in two weeks
lucknow news

ED quizzes Azam Khan in jail; fourth time in two weeks

Senior SP leader Azam Khan was questioned by ED in connection with alleged cases of money laundering and amassing property using unaccounted money
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Two ED officials quizzed Azam Khan in Sitapur Jail for over four hours. (file photo)

Officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday quizzed senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who is currently lodged in Sitapur Jail, in connection with alleged cases of money laundering and amassing property using unaccounted money.

This was for the fourth time in two weeks that the SP leader has been questioned by the central probe agency.

ED officials are likely to question mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is lodged in Banda jail, after being brought to UP from Punjab.

Jail superintendent Suresh Kumar Singh said, “Two officials of ED reached the jail in the afternoon. They had court orders for questioning Azam Khan. The officials were allowed to question Azam Khan in person in a separate room. The questioning continued for over four hours. We don’t have any information regarding what ED officials asked Khan.”

However, ED has officially has not shared any information regarding the questioning.

73-year-old Azam Khan has been lodged in Sitapur Jail since last year. His condition deteriorated after contracting Covid-19 following which he was hospitalised for over a month at a private hospital in Lucknow. He recently returned to jail from hospital.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Allahabad HC asks GB Nagar DM Suhas LY to explain ‘inaction’ in Rera cases

Yogi ministry expansion shows BJP intent on grooming homegrown leadership

Narendra Giri death: CBI probe continues, team records statements

After wrestling, athletics needs govt patronage in Uttar Pradesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP