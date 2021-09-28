ED quizzes Azam Khan in jail; fourth time in two weeks

Officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday quizzed senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who is currently lodged in Sitapur Jail, in connection with alleged cases of money laundering and amassing property using unaccounted money.

This was for the fourth time in two weeks that the SP leader has been questioned by the central probe agency.

ED officials are likely to question mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is lodged in Banda jail, after being brought to UP from Punjab.

Jail superintendent Suresh Kumar Singh said, “Two officials of ED reached the jail in the afternoon. They had court orders for questioning Azam Khan. The officials were allowed to question Azam Khan in person in a separate room. The questioning continued for over four hours. We don’t have any information regarding what ED officials asked Khan.”

However, ED has officially has not shared any information regarding the questioning.

73-year-old Azam Khan has been lodged in Sitapur Jail since last year. His condition deteriorated after contracting Covid-19 following which he was hospitalised for over a month at a private hospital in Lucknow. He recently returned to jail from hospital.