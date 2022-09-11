Education, discipline, character above skill development, says Shiv Khera in Lucknow

“Skill development is necessary but what is even more important is the right education with discipline and superior character. It is better to be uneducated than ill-educated,” said motivational speaker and author Shiv Khera.

Shiv Khera, 61, was speaking at a two-day workshop organised by the department of basic education, at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, in Lucknow, on Saturday.

“It is a teacher’s responsibility to provide the best education possible to their students,” he said. Shiv Khera also mentioned Guru Nanak, Dayanand Sarswati, and Vivekanand, and asked teachers to learn from their teachings and incorporate them into their teaching process. He also spoke about superstition and said one should be practical about everything. Quoting an article, he said natural childbirth has dropped to 80% in India, mostly in the southern part of the country, because people prefer to have the new-born come into the world on a specific date, which they think is ideal.

While addressing the audience, he also went down memory lane and spoke about how he had to go through various challenges during the initial phase of his life after his father died at a young age. How he worked as a car cleaner and then worked as a life insurance agent in Canada. “I failed multiple times, and kept blaming others for my failure, which I later realised is an even bigger problem. That is why it is important to analyse oneself rather than blaming others,” he added.

“If I can’t change something, then take it as a God’s gift, but if I can then give me courage to do so and make a difference,” he said. This was in line with the thought that one must not think over how and where they were born, either black or white, short or tall, because thinking that way will hamper one’s thought and actions.

He also stressed that one’s word must be spoken through his actions and quoted his famous lines, “Winners don’t do different things, they do things differently.”