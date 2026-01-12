Education without moral values cannot guide society: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay on Monday said Indian educational tradition has always been based on character building, sense of duty and social responsibility because degree-based education alone without moral values cannot guide society in the right direction. UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay (Centre) at an event in Lucknow on January 12. (Sourced)

He described the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a medium for India’s cultural and intellectual renaissance, saying it centres around the Indian knowledge system (IKS), traditions, languages, and skill-based education.

The minister expressed these views while releasing 21 books on arts, science, and social science, all based on the Indian knowledge system, at an event held at Lucknow University. The books were released under Vidya Bharati Higher Education Institute’s Bharat BoudhIKS scheme with the aim of integrating Indian knowledge traditions into the mainstream of higher education.

Upadhyay said currently the world is grappling with challenges such as environmental crisis, mental stress, and erosion of moral values, the solutions to which are embedded in Indian philosophy and knowledge traditions. Yoga, Ayurveda, and Indian life values are now being adopted globally, he added.

In her welcome address, Lucknow University vice chancellor Prof Manuka Khanna said the books published under the Bharat BoudhIKS will strengthen the quality of the Indian knowledge system in various departments of the university and play a significant role in the cognitive, intellectual, and moral development of students.

Prof Jai Shankar Pandey said the Bharat BoudhIKS examination for undergraduate and postgraduate students will be held offline on January 31 and February 1. The examination will be in both Hindi and English, with 80 marks for multiple-choice questions and 20 marks for descriptive questions. Students with excellent performance will be awarded a first prize of ₹1,00,000, second of ₹50,000, third of ₹25,000, and fourth ₹2,500, along with certificates.