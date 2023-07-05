Uttar Pradesh searches for new Vidhan Bhavan site

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi having inaugurated the new parliament building in New Delhi on May 28, efforts to have a new building for the Uttar Pradesh legislature have been accelerated.

Apparently, the hunt has started for a suitable site for a new building as the state government studies various options due to a space crunch in the existing building that was inaugurated 95 years ago.

Uttar Pradesh has a bicameral legislature comprising the Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) and the Vidhan Parishad (legislative council).

A token sum of ₹50 crore was earmarked in the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2023-24 to carry out the preliminary work like the selection of site and the appointment of a consultant.

A preliminary study may be carried out before a decision to prepare a detailed project report is taken in the coming months.

“Yes, a need for new building for the state legislative assembly has been felt. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been requested and he is personally monitoring the progress for the same. The chief minister will take a call about the next step to be taken,” state assembly speaker Satish Mahana said.

Those aware of the development said the Darul Shafa area incorporating old buildings around Lok Bhavan in the heart of the state capital may be one of the options.

This option was considered in the 1990s and a replica of the Vidhan Bhavan was proposed in front of the existing building. Now, the Lok Bhavan has come up on a part of this space. The plan to shift Nawab Wazid Ali Shah Zoological Gardens from Hazratganj area to Kukrail on the city outskirts may provide another option for the new Vidhan Bhavan. Available land near the Chak Gajaria farm on Sultanpur Road on the outskirts of the city and other such areas may also be considered.

“We are still studying various options for the project. Further steps will be taken once a decision is taken,” said a senior officer, adding those involved in the exercise are keeping their cards close to the chest.

The space crunch at the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan came to fore when the Vidhan Sabha decided to implement the National eVidhan Application after 2022 assembly elections to make the functioning of the House paperless.

The state legislative assembly with a sanctioned strength of 403 members had seats for only 379 members. The implementation of NeVA required a dedicated seat with a fixed computer tablet for every member. Additional seats were needed for the ministers, who are not members of the lower house. Vidhan Sabha speaker Satish Mahana sat with his team of officers and worked out a solution to increase the number of seats.

At many places, additional rows were added and the space within used to increase 35 more seats in the House, which now has seats for all the members.

Additional seats have led to more space constraints, which becomes more acute when the Governor addresses a joint sitting of the two Houses of the state legislature. Additional seats are placed in the well of the House to accommodate the members of the upper House on such days.

Parliamentary affairs and finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna had made an announcement in the state legislative assembly on March 3, 2023 about the new building.

Without elaborating further, he said funds have been allocated for (preliminary work) on the new building in the budget for the financial year 2023-24.

Speaker Mahana said the new legislature building may be completed before the end of the term of the 18th state assembly in 2027.

The then United Provinces Governor Sir Spencer Harcourt Butler had laid the foundation stone of the Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow on December 15, 1922, and it was inaugurated on February 21, 1928. Back then, a sum of ₹21 lakh was sanctioned for the Vidhan Bhavan, one of the finest examples of Indo-European architectural craftsmanship. The new building may provide an opportunity to have an Indian architectural marvel.

The front portion of the two-storeyed present Vidhan Bhavan, shaped like a crescent, has been built with light brown sandstone blocks from Mirzapur’s Chunar in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The centre of the crescent has a large Gothic dome with skylight and the hall below this is the Vidhan Sabha. In July 1935, a proposal for construction of a new chamber and office rooms for the new Legislative Council was made. This extension was completed in 1937. The building of the legislative council is connected to the main Vidhan Bhavan building by verandas with rooms on both sides.

Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president and MLC Vijay Pathak said the Vidhan Bhavan has space constraints and the state government proposes to have a new building to resolve this.

Ashish Srivastava, a leading architect of Lucknow, said he would favour renovating the existing building and creating space by shifting the offices from there to the secretariat buildings nearby. He said the new parliament building in New Delhi has been constructed close to the existing building. In Lucknow, the area around Lok Bhavan, including the Darul Shafa may be used for the purpose, he suggested.

He said he would not favour the option of the present zoo area for the new building as this is the breathing space (for the city) and no such activity should be carried out there.

“Uttar Pradesh is facing three major problems --poverty, rising inflation and rising employment. We have no objection to a new building to house the state legislature, but the state government needs to set its priorities,” said Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Pandey.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ said the state government should expand the existing Vidhan Bhawan building and have modern facilities there. If there is any paucity of space, the adjoining areas may be used for the purpose of expansion, she said.

