Efforts on to make Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 clean, green and smart

The forthcoming Mahakumbh-2025 will not only be clean and green—free of plastic and polythene with eco-friendly waste disposal mechanism in place—but also smart. Even preparation for the once-in-12-year 45-day religious fair is also going to be paperless.

A view of Sangam on the banks of which Mahakumbh-2025 will be organised. (HT file)

To make this possible, information about how much work the departments did under the Mahakumbh-2025 projects, how much budget was spent on these works, what were the reports of the third-party inspections of these projects etc—all will now be made available at a click of the mouse, said officials aware of the development.

None of the government departments will have to retain files for review of these works. Top officials of the state government will also be able to know these details and keep tabs on them by sitting in Lucknow. For this, all the works will be linked to the Project Monitoring Information System (PMIS) portal, they said.

The departments will soon be linked to CM Dashboard as part of this initiative too, allowing the CM and the top officials of the CM to also monitor the preparation progress of the fair, the officials added. On Thursday, Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand informed district officials about the move.

“Departments will prepare their work on files but along with this, complete information about the work will have to be uploaded on this portal. Like when the work should start and when it should end. Along with this, daily activity, how much work will be done in a week, how much work will be done in 15 days and month will all be made available online,” he said.

“Complete information about all projects will be made available online including the findings of quality checks of the department. The third party entrusted with this task will also upload the quality report of its findings. All departments related to the fair will be able to see it. The benefit of this will be that during the review, it will be known how much work has been done by the department and how much work is lagging behind schedule,” the officer said.

Anand further said all departments should give information about their work with utmost caution. By October 15, chief engineers of all departments will appoint nodal officers of this portal and upload the requisite information. He also ordered that officials concerned should also upload photos of GIS mapping, geo tagging and inspection of third party agency of all the works on the portal.

