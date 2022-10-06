Efforts on to start UP’s first night safari in Lucknow, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the process of starting Uttar Pradesh’s first night safari in Lucknow was being expedited.

“It will promote eco-tourism, inculcating a sense of respect for wildlife, along with providing entertainment,” the CM said during his visit to the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur on Wednesday (National Dolphin Day celebration held as part of Wild Animals Week 2022.)

He said animals are friendly with him because they have this unique capacity to understand who can harm them, and who won’t.

“The government has already announced creation of a tiger reserve at Ranipur in Chitrakoot where Lord Ram spent most of his time in exile while proposals related to eco-tourism have been approved in Bijnor and Ramnagar. Besides, the government is setting up rescue centres for wildlife at places like Maharajganj, Meerut, Chitrakoot, Pilibhit etc,” he said.

The CM further said that the government is also sensitive about the conservation of aquatic life and the Namami Gange project is helping a lot in this. “Earlier, 14 crore litres of sewer used to be released into the Ganga in Sisamau of Kanpur every day, whereas now not even a drop falls due to the Namami Gange project,” he said.

The CM added: “Now, the place where the sewer fell has become a selfie point. Similarly, due to the discharge of leather industry waste in Jajmau, aquatic creatures had become almost extinct. However, now a large number of aquatic creatures have started appearing in the river.”

The state’s first night safari will come up in Lucknow while vulture conservation centres will be built in Maharajganj, Chitrakoot and Gorakhpur as these birds are on the verge of extinction, said Adityanath.

“In the Ramayan, there is Aranya Kand, which encapsulates the entire story of the epic. Monkeys, bears, rivers, trees and stones become Lord Ram’s friend, when he is clueless about the whereabouts of Maa Sita, after she is abducted by Ravan,” said Adityanath.

The CM also honoured several forest officers on the occasion for their commendable work in saving and conserving wild animals.

Speaking about dolphins in Ganga, the CM said that the government has selected the area of Nishadraj, a dear friend of Lord Ram, for its conservation. He said now dolphins have started appearing in Ganga in Kashi too, assuring of all possible steps for the conservation of dolphins.

The CM directed the forest department to set up a separate cadre of veterinary officers for the treatment and protection of wildlife. Minister of state (independent charge) of forest, environment, zoological park and climate change department, Arun Kumar Saxena and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan were also present on the occasion. Saxena said the government would soon start the facility of jungle safari in Sogibarwa of Maharajganj.

