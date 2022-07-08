Efforts to link all madarsas to modern education, set age limit for admissions: U.P. minister

Uttar Pradesh minister for animal husbandry and minority welfare Dharmpal Singh on Friday said that the Yogi Adityanath-government was endeavouring to link madarsas to modern education and nationalism.

“Now, the national anthem is being sung in madarsas and students there are being taught modern subjects like science, math, English, social studies as well as the history of great personalities along with Urdu and Arabic,” Singh said while replying to a question at a press conference here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister said that the government would also fix the age limit for students to take admissions in madarsas. He said the involvement of some madarsa students in the pelting in Prayagraj had come to light and, “Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation in this regard is complete.”

The minister said the government had launched an e-learning app to help poor students receive proper madarsa education.

Singh said the work on 12 new drinking water schemes worth ₹32.87 crore had been completed to help people in minority-dominant localities in various districts access potable water. “The preparations had been made for starting 15 others schemes related to education, sports and health. The minority welfare scheme will entail an expenditure of ₹65.52 crore,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All stray cattle to be put in protection centres by Dec

Coming to the animal husbandry department, the minister said that the government had fixed the target of capturing all the stray cattle and putting them in the cow protection centres by December 2022.

For this, he said, new protection centres were being built in the state. “We have already caught 50,000 stray cattle and put them in protection centres and built 20 new protection centres as decided during the first 100 days of the government,” he claimed. There are already around 10 lakh stray cattle in different protection centres, and more than 2 lakh are believed to be still out, he added.

Singh said a portal was also being developed to make spot verification of cow protection centres possible. The department, he said, had procured 520 vehicles during 100 days to run mobile veterinary units in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister further said new 125 milk production committees had been constituted, and another 150 were reorganised while against the target of 5000, as many as 14310 consumers, women self-help groups etc had been linked to the e-commerce portal.