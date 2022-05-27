EFL univ, Vidya Bharati hold int’l conference on NEP 2020 in Lucknow
A two-day international conference on “fulfilling the vision of National Education Policy-2020” got under way here on Friday. English and Foreign Languages (EFL) University, in collaboration with Vidya Bharati Uchcha Shiksha Sansthan and Samvit Research Foundation, has organised the event.
In his keynote address, former pro-vice-chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Prof Kapil Kapoor said the Indian value system lays more emphasis on duties than rights. The Indian civilization, according to him, is knowledge centric. Stressing the importance of Indian knowledge system, he said, “One of the oldest calendars of the Indian system Yudhisthir calendar which is still used is more than 9000-years-old.”
Prof Kapoor hoped that the deliberations of the scholars would try to rectify the mistakes of Macaulay’s “Minute on Indian Education” (1835) that, as per him, filled the minds of Indian students with inferiority and intellectual slavery.
Minister of state Rajni Tiwari was the chief guest of the inaugural session of the conference. Director, EFL University, Lucknow campus, C Vipin Kumar delivered the welcome address. Eminent scholars and professors of English from across the world are participating in the conference.
Dean (academics), EFL University, Prof T Samson; vice chancellor, KMC Language University, Prof NB Singh and vice president, Vidya Bharati, Dr Manjushree Sardeshpande also addressed the gathering.
Allahabad University, colleges to get back to five-days-a-week working from July 7
Allahabad University and all its constituent colleges will revert to their five-days-a-week working from the new session that will start from July 7. Registrar of the central university Prof NK Shukla has issued a notification in this regard to bring an end to the system of six-days-a-week working introduced to make up for the lost time in academics and research owing to pandemic when the university and its colleges reopened after lockdowns on February 10 earlier this year. “Following the decision to resume five-days-a-week working, now the varsity and colleges would remain closed on Saturdays also,” said public relations officer, AU, Prof Jaya Kapoor confirming the decision of the university administration. However, various departments, centres and laboratories of universities and colleges will remain open for research works, she added.
Uttarakhand govt forms panel for implementing Uniform Civil Code
The Uttarakhand government on Friday said a drafting committee had been formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the hill state. UCC essentially refers to a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance and succession for all citizens, irrespective of religion. Currently, different laws regulate these aspects for adherents of different religions and a UCC is meant to do away with these personal laws.
One killed as roof of under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Mundka
At least one person was killed and two others injured after a lanter of an under-construction building collapsed at Firni Road in west Delhi's Mundka on Friday. The incident took place exactly two weeks after a fire broke out in a building in the Mundka area, resulting in 27 deaths while as many as 40 people were injured. (This is a developing story, more details will be added soon)
4 kids ‘test HIV positive’ after blood transfusion, NHRC notice to Maha govt
The National Human Rights Commission on Friday said it had taken suo motu cognizance of media reports about four children in Maharashtra's Nagpur testing positive for HIV with of them even dying following blood transfusion for treatment of Thalassemia. The rights panel said it had sought a report from the government of Maharashtra within six weeks. The NHRC said if the media reports were true, the incident amounted to violation of human rights.
Ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, hospitalised
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was admitted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Friday after he complained of chest pain. He is currently in jail in connection with a money laundering case. Notably, the Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by ED in November, last year in connection with the alleged ₹100-crore extortion and money laundering case.
