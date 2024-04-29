 Eight dead as speeding truck rips through bus in Unnao - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Eight dead as speeding truck rips through bus in Unnao

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Apr 29, 2024 08:06 AM IST

The accident took place near Jamaldipur village on Hardoi-Unnao Road in Safipur. The 20 injured persons were admitted to the Unnao district hospital and LLR Hospital in Kanpur.

Eight persons were killed and over 20 others were injured when a speeding truck collided head-on with a bus, ripping through one of its sides, in Unnao disrict on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
While the bus driver fled after the accident, the truck driver was arrested, they added.

While the bus driver fled after the accident, the truck driver was arrested, they added.

Safipur circle officer Rishikant Shukla said the bus was carrying 35 passengers eight of whom were killed and 20 others got injured in the accident.

While 11 of the injured were taken to Kanpur, nine were hospitalised in Unnao. Some passengers, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged after first-aid treatment, the CO said.

Meanwhile, the identity of only three victims could be established so far. They were Sushila, 45, of Mangla Bazar in Unnao, Intaza Khan, 70, of Bangarmau and Rukaiyya Begum, 35, of Naubasta in Kanpur.

The bus was heading to Unnao city from Bangarmau when the accident took place.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Eight dead as speeding truck rips through bus in Unnao
