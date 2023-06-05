NIRF rankings 2023: 8 U.P. institutes among top 100 in India

Eight higher educational institutions of Uttar Pradesh made it to the list of top 100 Indian institutes in the overall category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2023 released by the ministry of education on Monday.

Last year too, the same eight educational institutions figured in the coveted list in the overall category in 2022. However, their ranking has changed in this year’s list. While five of these are central institutes, two are private and one is a state-run King George’s Medical University (KGMU) that made a cut in the list of 100 overall institutions.

Only two institutions from Lucknow have figured in the list. They are KGMU and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU). For the second consecutive year, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IIT-K) retained its fifth rank, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) retained 11th rank while Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) also retained its 19th rank.

Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University, (IIT-BHU) has slipped by two spots and is ranked 31st. Last year it had 29th rank. Amity University Gautam Budh Nagar has slipped to 57th spot against last year’s 42nd rank.

Lucknow’s only central university Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University jumped to 69th rank from last year’s 78th place. “The university has improved its tally largely due to its participation in Common University Entrance Test (CUET), quality research work and regular teaching,” said BBAU vice chancellor Prof Sanjay Singh.

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has slipped to 77th rank against last year’s 75th. In 2021, it had 60th position. KGMU slipped its rank for the third consecutive year in this category. Shiv Nadar University in Dadri bagged 95th rank against last year’s 94th.

Uttar Pradesh has more than 172 government colleges, 331 aided colleges, 7,372 self-financed colleges, 19 state universities, one deemed university and one open university besides 30 private universities. But only one, that too a medical university (KGMU), could make it to the list.

Expressing happiness, IIT-K director Prof Abhay Karandikar said, “I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers and supporters, with a special mention to our BoG chairman Dr Radhakrishnan K Koppillil.” Union minister of state for education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh released the eighth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The institutions were ranked under 13 categories—overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental, research, agriculture, and innovation. They were evaluated on five broad generic parameters including teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

The agriculture and allied sector category was included in NIRF for the first time this year. As many as 8,686 applications were received for the rankings this year as compared to 7,254 in 2022.

Besides the overall rankings, NIRF also released rankings in other categories.

Teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception were among the parameters used to rank the educational institutions.