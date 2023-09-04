Ghosi bypoll: Elaborate security for voting on Sept 5

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made elaborate security arrangements for fair and peaceful voting for the Ghosi assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district on Tuesday. Counting of votes will take place on September 8. “The polling will start from 7am and continue till 6pm,” said Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa in a press statement on Monday.

As many as 4.30 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the Ghosi assembly bypoll in U.P. (For Representation)

“For the supervision of polling, the ECI has made arrangements for webcasting at various polling booths in the constituency. The webcasting will be supervised by the district election officer, the chief electoral officer and the Election Commission of India,” he said.

“Video camera teams have also been deputed in the constituency for the recording of the polling,” Rinwa added. “Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed in sufficient quantity in the constituency for peaceful conduct of polling. These forces will be also deployed for the vigil of strong rooms in which electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be kept after polling,” the CEO said.

“The ECI has deputed one general observer, one expenditure observer and one police observer to maintain vigil on the polling. In addition, 27 sector magistrates, 2 zonal magistrates and 110 micro-observers have also been deployed for the by poll. Along with 2004 polling personnel, 136 heavy vehicles and 313 light vehicles have been deployed to complete the election process,” Rinwa said.

As many as 4.30 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the bypoll. They include 2.31 lakh men, 1.99 lakh women and 9 third gender voters. “The ECI has set up 455 polling booths and 239 polling stations in the constituency,” he added.

“10 candidates are in the fray in the bypoll. Adequate EVMs and voter verified paper audit trail (VVPATs) have been provided for the polling,” the CEO said.

