Lucknow: Another man gets stuck in LDA apartment lift, rescued

Two days after a Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) worker was stuck in a lift at an LDA apartment here, an elderly man remained trapped inside a lift for 30 minutes at another adjacent LDA apartment on Tuesday.

The elderly man who got stuck in a lift in Lucknow being rescued. (Sourced)

The first incident had taken place at the Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) Sargam Apartment in Jankipuram area. Tuesday’s incident is of Srishti Apartment constructed under the same project. According to residents, VK Singh (63), stuck at the “C” Block of the 6th floor, was rescued after he screamed for help.

On Sunday, another resident Asha Singh living on the 8th floor of “B” Block in the same society remained trapped for almost two hours and was rescued by other residents after much effort.

“There was no network inside so I could not call anyone. I waved multiple times to the CCTV camera but got no help,” she said. “After banging for hours, some people heard me and helped,” she added.

“This is the second incident in two days at Srishti Apartment and third in LDA’s Jankipuram building,” said Vivek Sharma, a resident of the apartment and member of resident welfare.

Investigation report related to the electricity supply of Srishti Apartment by the sub-divisional officer on Tuesday denied any issues with electricity supply.

When contacted, LDA’s superintendent (electricity) AK Singh, “The lifts are being maintained by Otis which is one of the best in the market with superior quality. This is happening due to electricity disruption. But we will get this checked.”

“LDA will also soon hire retired army personnel to oversee technical maintenance work at all these buildings as they are capable of tackling such problems in a better way,” he added.

