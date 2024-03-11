 Electoral bonds: Akhilesh hails SC order rejecting SBI’s plea, targets BJP - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Electoral bonds: Akhilesh hails SC order rejecting SBI’s plea, targets BJP

Electoral bonds: Akhilesh hails SC order rejecting SBI’s plea, targets BJP

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 11, 2024 07:53 PM IST

The people of the entire country should be informed about this. Glad that at least the list will come through the Supreme Court, the SP chief said

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday expressed happiness over the Supreme Court’s decision rejecting the SBI’s plea seeking an extension of time to furnish the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event in Lucknow. (HT file)
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at the SP office in Lucknow, he said, “The people of the entire country should be informed about this. Glad that at least the list (list of people associated with electoral bonds) will come through the Supreme Court. From this list, it will be known to whom the electoral bonds are related to. Now, the question is whether that list will be made public or not.”

The SP chief also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said: “Whether you or I will know or not, the BJP knows from where it got donations. If we had received donations, we would have known. Whether the public will know this or not is the biggest question.”

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the State Bank of India’s plea seeking extension of time and directed it to furnish the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission by close of business hours on March 12.

Monday, March 11, 2024
