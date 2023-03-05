Electric vehicles: Uttar Pradesh government issues order granting road tax, registration fee exemption

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued the “much awaited” government order (GO) paving the way for the grant of exemption from road tax and registration fee on the purchase of an electric vehicle in the state. The move comes five months after the government rolled out its Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy- 2022 in October last year. The meaning of ‘electric vehicle’ has been clarified in the Uttar Pradesh government order. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The exemption by the Uttar Pradesh government is in addition to the subsidy provided by the Central government on purchase of electric vehicles.

“Together, these reliefs provided by the Central government and the state government will reduce the cost of two-wheelers by ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 on-road and cars by up to ₹1 lakh,” a government spokesperson said.

According to a notification issued by principal secretary, transport, L. Venkateshwarlu, here, 100% tax exemption will be given on electric vehicle (EV) sold and registered in Uttar Pradesh with effect from October 14, 2022 to October 13, 2025.

“Moreover, in the fourth and fifth year of the effective period of the Electric Vehicle Policy notified on October 14, 2022, i.e. from October 14, 2025 to October 13, 2027, 100 % rebate will be given on EVs manufactured, sold and registered in the state,” a government spokesman said referring to the GO.

Clarification has also been issued regarding the meaning of electric vehicle. According to this, EV refers to all automobiles using electric motors that are powered by batteries, ultracapacitors or fuel cells. These include all two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). “The decision, currently, will give relief to 3997 EV owners in Agra who have been charged taxes and the registration fee between October 14, 2022 until now. As of now, 11340 EVs are registered with the regional transport office (RTO) of Agra of which 3997 vehicles have been bought from October 14, 2022 till now. This includes 437 e-rickshaws, 30 cars and the rest two-wheelers (EVs),” the spokesman said.