Electrical furnace lies defunct at Gulala Ghat crematorium

With the only electrical cremation furnace lying defunct at the Gulala Ghat crematorium for the last 30 days, people approaching this site located in the old city area are facing problems in conducting the last rites.

“There are a total two electrical furnaces at the crematorium one of which is lying defunct and the other is yet to be made operational after formal procedures to be undertaken by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC). The lack of electrical furnace is posing problem in performing the last rites of the unclaimed bodies. Poor people are also facing issues as they are unable to buy wood for cremation,” said Ridhi Gaurh, general secretary of Gulala Ghat Shamsan Vikas Samiti.

He added the furnace lying defunct was set up during the Covid pandemic. “We have complained to LMC but nothing has been done so far. We arrange wood for the poor and to cremate the unclaimed bodies every day. Around ₹2,600 worth of wood is needed to cremate a body. However, recently, Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia has promised to solve the problem as soon as possible,” he said.

