lucknow news

Electricity (Amendment) Bill: Power staff demands Centre to withdraw contentious Bill

The AIPEF regretted that the government listed the Bill for introduction in Parliament without adopting any of the points mentioned in its own PCLP.
The power staff is demanding that the government adopt the Pre Legislative Consultation Policy (PCLP) before introducing the Bill in Parliament (HT File Photo)
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) demanded the Central government to withdraw the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill and adopt the Pre Legislative Consultation Policy (PLCP) before introducing the contentious Bill in Parliament, on Friday.

Shailendra Dubey, chairman, AIPEF, said in a statement, “We have sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to intervene in the matter and direct authorities to ensure adoption of PLCP policy before introducing the Bill in Parliament.” The winter session of Parliament begins from November 29.

AIPEF further said that if the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021 was not withdrawn and was unilaterally introduced in Parliament, then 1.5 million power employees and engineers across the country would have no option except to resort to a nationwide movement till the Bill was withdrawn.

“The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE) meeting scheduled on December 3 in Delhi shall decide the future course of action,” Dubey said.



He regretted that the government listed the Bill for introduction in Parliament without adopting any of the points mentioned in its own PCLP.

