Electricity Bill should not be tabled, AIEPF asks CMs to intervene
Urging the chief ministers of all the states to persuade the Central government not to table the controversial Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 during the monsoon session of Parliament, the All-India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) has threatened to launch a countrywide agitation if the bill was tabled without prior consultations.
“A meeting of the National Coordination Committee of electricity employees and engineers has been called in Delhi on July 20 in which the decision on the nationwide movement against the bill will be taken,” AIEPF chairman Shailendra Dubey said here on Monday.
The AIEPF, he said, had sent a letter to the chief ministers of all the states and urged them to make effective intervention to stop this amendment bill of far-reaching consequences.
“We have also sent a letter to the Union power minister RK Singh, demanding that the recently released Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 should not be introduced in haste and instead it should be discussed in detail with all the stakeholders, especially the electricity consumers and electricity workers,” he added.
In the letter to the minister, he pointed out that the bill had not yet been placed on the power ministry’s website and also did not contain the statement of objects and reasons to amend the Electricity Act 2003, and neither had comments been sought nor any time is given for comments from the stakeholders.
“When the Electricity Act 2003 was enacted, the electricity bill 2001 was sent to the standing committee of the Parliament, and long talks were held for two years with all the stakeholders. Now, if any amendment is required in the Electricity Act 2003, then the same method should be adopted,” Dubey demanded.
He further said that as far as giving a choice of power supply to consumers was concerned, this was a complete hoax.
“This bill will not give a choice to consumers but to the private electricity supplying companies,” he said, adding, “There is a provision in the bill that only the government company will have universal power supply obligation, which means government only will provide electricity to all categories of consumers.”
Ludhiana | Man, 4 aides carjack ex-employer’s vechicle
A man and Simranjit's four accomplices on Monday carjacked a concrete mixer vehicle of the company where he worked after injuring the driver. The accused is Simranjit Singh of Batala and his four aides are yet to be identified. He had been replaced by one Jatinder Singh of Mundian Kalan. On July 10, Simranjit called Daljinder Singh of Mohali, who is a transporter and demanded ₹20,000 to release the vehicle. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
Woman jumps in front of train along with son
A 32-year-old mother of two allegedly committed suicide along with her son by jumping in front of Amritsar bound frontier mail at Maliyana railway crossing on Sunday evening, police said. The two died on the spot, police said. The woman along with her 8-year-old son jumped in front of the moving train, however, her 10-year-old daughter somehow managed to escape the accident by releasing herself from her mother's grip.
Ludhiana | Woman, lover booked for abetting husband’s suicide
After a 30-year-old labourer ended his life by consuming poison at Mundian Khurd village, his wife and her alleged lover have been booked by Jamalpur police. The complainant stated that his son had married the accused woman 10 years ago and the couple has a 7-year-old son. He added that his daughter-in-law had got into an illicit relationship with Parwinder Singh alias Tota of Takhra village.
India successfully grows anti-malarial plant ‘artemisia’, says CSIR-CIMAP director
Artemisia plant, which is used for developing artemisinin (drug) and its derivatives for treating acute malaria and parasitic worm (helminth) infections, will now be grown in India, for which it was largely dependent on China which is its largest and natural grower. This drug is presently being exported to several countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Myanmar and Cambodia.
Hoshiarpur police to grill Lawrence Bishnoi in 2019 extortion, shooting case
The Hoshiarpur police on Monday got seven-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been identified as the “main mastermind” in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, in a case of firing outside the house of a liquor contractor in December 2019. The Hoshiarpur police secured the gangster's transit remand and took him away. In the afternoon, he was produced in a Hoshiarpur court, which sent him to police remand till July 18.
