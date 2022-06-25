Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Emergency a dark chapter in country’s democracy: U.P. dy CM Pathak

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak fetes those who opposed Emergency imposed 47 years ago on June 25, 1975
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday felicitated those who opposed the Emergency. (HT photo)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 11:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday felicitated those who had opposed the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government on this day 47 years ago (June 25, 1975). In the presence of deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, the Emergency fighters narrated those years when all freedom was curtailed and those opposing the curbs on fundamental rights were dealt with sternly.

“Without any fault of the people, the then Congress government curbed all fundamental rights. All media freedom too was curtailed. At the centre of this all was a court decision cancelling the election of the then PM and debarring her from contesting any election for six years. The decision to impose Emergency in the country was born out of this and is now registered as a dark chapter in the country’s democracy,” Pathak said at the felicitation function held at the U.P. BJP office.

“The country will never forgive the Congress for this act of theirs,” he said and claimed that during the period atrocities worse than those inflicted upon by the British were committed against Indian people. “There was a censorship on press and media and several people were put behind bars. Yet, there were many who opposed the Emergency,” Pathak said.

Former U.P. minister Rajendra Tiwari recalled the atrocities they were made to suffer during the Emergency days. Tiwari, who was among those who were felicitated said, today he feels nice when people, who resisted the Emergency, are referred to as ‘Loktantra Senani’ (a person who fought for democracy)’.

“Today things are different but back then it was like living a bad dream,” Tiwari said. BJP veteran Bharat Dixit, who too had fought against the Emergency, said, “We knew we will have to suffer. Yet, we also knew that it was all for a cause.”

