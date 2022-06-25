Emergency a dark chapter in country’s democracy: U.P. dy CM Pathak
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday felicitated those who had opposed the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government on this day 47 years ago (June 25, 1975). In the presence of deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, the Emergency fighters narrated those years when all freedom was curtailed and those opposing the curbs on fundamental rights were dealt with sternly.
“Without any fault of the people, the then Congress government curbed all fundamental rights. All media freedom too was curtailed. At the centre of this all was a court decision cancelling the election of the then PM and debarring her from contesting any election for six years. The decision to impose Emergency in the country was born out of this and is now registered as a dark chapter in the country’s democracy,” Pathak said at the felicitation function held at the U.P. BJP office.
“The country will never forgive the Congress for this act of theirs,” he said and claimed that during the period atrocities worse than those inflicted upon by the British were committed against Indian people. “There was a censorship on press and media and several people were put behind bars. Yet, there were many who opposed the Emergency,” Pathak said.
Former U.P. minister Rajendra Tiwari recalled the atrocities they were made to suffer during the Emergency days. Tiwari, who was among those who were felicitated said, today he feels nice when people, who resisted the Emergency, are referred to as ‘Loktantra Senani’ (a person who fought for democracy)’.
“Today things are different but back then it was like living a bad dream,” Tiwari said. BJP veteran Bharat Dixit, who too had fought against the Emergency, said, “We knew we will have to suffer. Yet, we also knew that it was all for a cause.”
Woman loses ₹13.48L on fake govt job promises
Mumbai: A 34-year-old job-seeker was cheated to the tune of ₹13.48 lakh by five fraudsters, who promised her a job in the Public Works Department and other branches of the state government. Acting on the complaint filed by the victim, Pallavi Phulzade, a Dombivli resident, the Bandra police station has registered a case against the accused Pritam Kanphade, Vihar Ramteke, Mohit Desai, Irfan Sayyad, and his wife Jayda Sayyad.
Fix autorickshaw stand spots soon, drivers’ union tells Gurugram admin
Gurugram: With the Gurugram district administration trying to ensure that all autorickshaws are installed with fare meters, the autorickshaw union has demanded that auto stands be earmarked for them across the city, said officials on Saturday. Haryana Autorickshaw Drivers' Union general secretary Yogesh Sharma said that in 2016, they had raised the issue before the then deputy commissioner and commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.
Elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk approved
Gurugram: Plans to construct an elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk was approved during the Gururgam Metropolitan Development Authority's 10th annual meeting on Friday, in a bid to reduce traffic congestions along the stretch, said Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday. During the Friday meeting, the GMDA also approved construction of a 7.5m-long service road along the Dwarka Expressway for an estimated cost of ₹48 crore.
Structural experts sought to conduct audit of audit of 60 condominiums
Gurugram: The Gurugram administration and the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday sought expressions of interest from private firms for conducting structural audits of nearly 60 condominiums in the district, said officials. According to the district administration, a panel comprising structural experts will be formed by mid-July and required work will be allotted to them in the next 15 days. “We will ensure transparency during the audit process,” deputy commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav, Gurugram said.
Ludhiana logs 42 Covid cases, highest in 4 months
As many as 42 fresh Covid cases were reported from the district on Saturday, the highest in the last four months. While a total of 87 cases were reported in May, the number of cases have witnessed an exponential jump in June with 326 cases and eight deaths being reported in 25 days. The district currently has 161 active cases, of which 157 patients are under home isolation.
