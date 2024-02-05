 Empowering youths the tech way with ₹4K cr for tablets, smart phones in UP Budget - Hindustan Times
Empowering youths the tech way with 4K cr for tablets, smart phones in UP Budget

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 05, 2024 07:59 PM IST

The state government has proposed ₹4000 crore for distributing tablets/smartphones under Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana. Over 25 lakh devices have already been distributed, and the scheme is ongoing.

The state government proposed 4000 crore for distribution of tablets/smart phones under Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana. In the current year, more than 25 lakh tablets/smartphones have been distributed, and this distribution process is ongoing.

The free tablet/smartphone distribution scheme was launched on December 25, 2021. Under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran scheme, a provision of 1,500 crore has been proposed for the financial year 2022-2023. In August 2023, the UP cabinet approved the purchase of 25 lakh smartphones to be distributed to youth under the scheme. Last year 3600 crore was allocated for this scheme.

Another scheme “Sant Ravidas Shiksha Protsahan Yojana”, which was developed by integrating Sant Ravidas Shiksha Sahayata Yojana and Medhavi Chhatra Puraskar Yojana, too found mention in the budget. Under this scheme, 1,86,270 students were benefited till November 2023, and an amount of approximately 58.46 crore was spent.

To provide free quality education to the children of construction workers, one Atal Residential School has been proposed for each division with the total construction cost of 1267 crore. In all 16 Atal Residential Schools have been inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

Development of Scheduled Tribes

Various types of skill development programmes for the economic development of Scheduled Tribes are being run in Lakhimpur-Kheri, Balrampur, Bijnor and Bahraich/Shravasti and Maharajganj districts.

Backward Class Welfare

A provision of 2475 crore is proposed for the scholarship scheme for other backward class students. A provision of 35 crore is proposed for imparting computer training to unemployed youth of backward classes. A provision of about 22 crore is proposed for the construction of hostels for other backward class students.

Empowering especially abled

A provision of 1170 crore is proposed for the Divyang Pension Yojana.

