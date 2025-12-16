Encroachments slow down green corridor work, may affect timeline

LUCKNOW Uncertainty looms over the December completion deadline for Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) green corridor project on New Hyderabad road in wake of encroachments by street vendors stalling the progress of the project, leaving officials a worried lot ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to the city on December 25. Traffic chaos near Khatu Shyam temple due to roadside encroachments. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

As per plan, the authority is widening the 1.1-km stretch from Smriti Vatika to Hanuman Setu via New Hyderabad Road from about 7 metres to 18 metres.

Officials said the construction has progressed only along 600 metres, while work on the remaining 500 metres remains stuck due to encroachments by vendors and illegal parking along the carriageway. HT highlighted the issue on December 14, but the ground situation remains the same.

The ₹42-crore project was planned for completion this month, but congestion and repeated interruptions have slowed down the execution. Officials said the corridor is being developed on priority in view of the proposed inauguration of Rashtriya Prerna Sthal by the Prime Minister. LDA sources added that authorities are also exploring the possibility of inaugurating the completed portion of the green corridor during the PM’s visit.

The New Hyderabad stretch leading towards Hanuman Setu and Lucknow University is again in focus due to street vendors occupying significant road space, forcing traffic to squeeze through narrow lanes and, leaving little room for construction activity.

An LDA official overseeing the project said the issue has been flagged repeatedly before civic authorities, but the ground situation has not changed. “Heavy traffic already restricts daytime work. The problem worsens because shops and temporary stalls continue to operate on the road, making it difficult for machinery and workers to function,” the official said.

LDA officials being currently busy in the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal project is also one of the reasons for the slowdown in other works, said sources.

At several locations, the road remains in a damaged state, with pebbles scattered on the surface and soil dug up along the sides by heavy earth-moving machines. While construction has resumed slowly at some points, parked vehicles and vendors continue to block large sections of the stretch.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar acknowledged the problem and said encroachment is the primary reason behind the delay. He confirmed that the authority is aware of the situation but did not comment on whether formal directions have been issued to the departments concerned to clear the encroachments.