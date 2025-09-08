Enforcement Directorate attaches 100 crore assets of Noida-based realtor in PMLA case

The Lucknow zonal office of Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth approximately ₹100.06 crore in The Aranya Project, being developed by M/s Unnati Fortune Holdings Limited (UFHL) in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The assets, belonging to Anil Mithas of M/s HUF, a promoter in the case against UFHL and its promoters and directors, were attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, ED officials confirmed on Monday. Earlier on June 11, 2025, the ED Lucknow office issued a Provisional Attachment Order attaching one movable and 12 immovable assets worth ₹ 25.94 crore belonging to former directors and promoters of M/s UFHL and their associated entities. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In a press note shared with media, a senior ED official said that the agency initiated its investigation based on multiple FIRs filed by the UP Police under various sections of the IPC, 1860 against Unnati Fortune Holding Ltd. (UFHL), Anil Mithas, Madhu Mithas and other key officials of the company.

He stated that the ED investigation so far has revealed a diversion of around ₹126.30 crore by Anil Mithas, the main promoter and key person of M/s UFHL. The diversion was carried out between 2011 and 2019 through various money-laundering methods such as equity investment, preference shares, debentures/bonds, loans and advances and security deposits to related parties, using funds collected from homebuyers and investors in multiple bank accounts of M/s UFHL.

He added that the diversion and siphoning of the funds of M/s UFHL adversely affected project completion and led to misappropriation of the funds of homebuyers and investors, causing huge losses to financial institutions and homebuyers, while resulting in wrongful gains for the company’s directors and promoters.

He said that Anil Mithas, the main promoter of the company, was arrested by the ED on April 16 this year and is currently in judicial custody. He added that searches were carried out at various related premises on April 17, 2025, leading to the seizure of incriminating documents and digital evidence.

He further said that the ED has filed a prosecution complaint against the accused company before the court of the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, CBI Ghaziabad, on June 13, 2025.

So far, movable and immovable assets worth ₹126 crore of M/s UFHL and its promoters and associate entities have been attached, and further investigation is underway, he added.