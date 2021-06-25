Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Enjoy cordial relationship with Yogi, says UP deputy CM
lucknow news

Enjoy cordial relationship with Yogi, says UP deputy CM

The deputy CM made the statement while interacting with the media on the sidelines of the inauguration of various developmental projects in Mirzapur.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 04:15 AM IST
Keshav Prasad Maurya also questioned the Opposition, which has been critical of the Adityanath government’s handling of the second coronavirus wave, over its contribution during the crisis.(PTI)

Uttar Pradesh’s deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday attempted to dispel talk of an uneasy relationship between him and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saying he enjoys a very good relationship with him.

“With the blessings of Maa Vindhyavasini, I enjoy cordial and strong relationship with him,” said Maurya, while addressing a question regarding his relationship with Yogi. The deputy CM made the statement while interacting with the media on the sidelines of the inauguration of various developmental projects in Mirzapur.

On June 22, Adityanath went to Maurya’s residence to bless his son and daughter-in-law on their recent wedding.

The deputy CM also questioned the Opposition, which has been critical of the Adityanath government’s handling of the second coronavirus wave, over its contribution during the crisis. “Where was the Congress and the Samajwadi Party when Prime Minister Modi and CM Yogi were serving the public during corona crisis?” Maurya asked, and alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were missing during the peak of Covid pandemic in UP between April 15 and May 15 when the state registered an average of 27,907 cases and 254 fatalities.

Congress’s Shailendra Singh said that the BJP government badly failed in Covid management. The BJP leaders have started making tall claims again. Public will give them befitting reply in 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
keshav prasad maurya cm yogi adityanath
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP