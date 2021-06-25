Enjoy cordial relationship with Yogi, says UP deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh’s deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday attempted to dispel talk of an uneasy relationship between him and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saying he enjoys a very good relationship with him.

“With the blessings of Maa Vindhyavasini, I enjoy cordial and strong relationship with him,” said Maurya, while addressing a question regarding his relationship with Yogi. The deputy CM made the statement while interacting with the media on the sidelines of the inauguration of various developmental projects in Mirzapur.

On June 22, Adityanath went to Maurya’s residence to bless his son and daughter-in-law on their recent wedding.

The deputy CM also questioned the Opposition, which has been critical of the Adityanath government’s handling of the second coronavirus wave, over its contribution during the crisis. “Where was the Congress and the Samajwadi Party when Prime Minister Modi and CM Yogi were serving the public during corona crisis?” Maurya asked, and alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were missing during the peak of Covid pandemic in UP between April 15 and May 15 when the state registered an average of 27,907 cases and 254 fatalities.

Congress’s Shailendra Singh said that the BJP government badly failed in Covid management. The BJP leaders have started making tall claims again. Public will give them befitting reply in 2022.