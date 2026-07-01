Enrolment festivals mark launch Phase II of School Chalo Abhiyan across 1.32 lakh UP schools

The second phase of the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ was launched from Saharanpur on Wednesday, marking the start of the new academic session across nearly 1.32 lakh council schools in Uttar Pradesh. Students were welcomed with roli-chandan tikas, flower petal shower, welcome songs and applause as schools organised Praveshotsav (enrolment festivals) to encourage admissions, a senior basic education department official said.

Enrolment festival at a school in Saharanpur on Wednesday. (Sourced)

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The campaign aims to ensure every child has access to quality education in a safe and inclusive learning environment. The second phase will focus on identifying out-of-school children, enrolling them, bringing school dropouts back into classrooms and ensuring their regular attendance through community participation, the official said.

Enrolment festivals were organised across all districts with the participation of teachers, public representatives, school management committees, parents and local residents. Several schools also held cultural programmes, motivational activities, tree plantation drives, book distribution and orientation sessions to help children settle into the new academic year.

According to the official, the campaign will rely on door-to-door outreach, interaction with parents and local awareness drives to ensure that no eligible child is left out of school. Special emphasis will also be placed on improving attendance, strengthening classroom teaching and providing a conducive learning environment.

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{{^usCountry}} During the first phase of the School Chalo Abhiyan, more than 20 lakh children were newly enrolled across the state, the official said. This year, three-year-old children will be admitted to Bal Vatika (pre-school), while six-year-olds will be enrolled in Class 1. A separate drive will also identify children who have dropped out and facilitate their return to school. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the first phase of the School Chalo Abhiyan, more than 20 lakh children were newly enrolled across the state, the official said. This year, three-year-old children will be admitted to Bal Vatika (pre-school), while six-year-olds will be enrolled in Class 1. A separate drive will also identify children who have dropped out and facilitate their return to school. {{/usCountry}}

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The official said the enrolment campaign is being supported by improvements in school infrastructure, timely distribution of free learning material and initiatives such as the Rani Laxmibai Self-Defense Training programme for girls, with the aim of ensuring every child receives quality education.