Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ensure agents at every booth for SP’s win in 2027 UP polls: Akhilesh to workers

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 07:57 pm IST

Booths have to be strengthened. Party leaders and workers will have to work a lot for it, says SP chief in a statement

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday asked his party workers to focus on booth level agent (BLA) list and ensure party’s agents are there at every booth even as he exhorted them to work hard to win 2027 UP assembly polls.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“BJP is a threat to democracy and the Constitution. We have to be cautious about BJP’s conspiracy against democracy. Democracy will be safe only when the BJP is out of power,” Yadav said in a statement. “Samajwadi Party has to make BLA at every booth. Booths have to be strengthened. Party leaders and workers will have to work a lot for it,” he added.

Attacking the government on the issue of corruption, Yadav alleged: “Corruption has reached its peak. It is there in every department, every work. The business of illegal plotting is in full swing as law and order has collapsed in the state. BJP people are illegally occupying the land of the poor, ponds and other government lands. No one is getting justice.”

He claimed that a Samajwadi Party government was necessary for reservation according to population, caste census and establishment of rule of social justice in the state.

SP chief to take part in “Voter Adhikar Yatra” on Aug 30

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will be participating in “Voter Adhikar Yatra”, undertaken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav across Bihar, on Saturday. Yadav will be participating in the yatra from Arrah to Siwan, said SP sources. He will leave for Bihar on Friday.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Ensure agents at every booth for SP’s win in 2027 UP polls: Akhilesh to workers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On