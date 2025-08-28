Ensure agents at every booth for SP’s win in 2027 UP polls: Akhilesh to workers

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday asked his party workers to focus on booth level agent (BLA) list and ensure party’s agents are there at every booth even as he exhorted them to work hard to win 2027 UP assembly polls. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“BJP is a threat to democracy and the Constitution. We have to be cautious about BJP’s conspiracy against democracy. Democracy will be safe only when the BJP is out of power,” Yadav said in a statement. “Samajwadi Party has to make BLA at every booth. Booths have to be strengthened. Party leaders and workers will have to work a lot for it,” he added.

Attacking the government on the issue of corruption, Yadav alleged: “Corruption has reached its peak. It is there in every department, every work. The business of illegal plotting is in full swing as law and order has collapsed in the state. BJP people are illegally occupying the land of the poor, ponds and other government lands. No one is getting justice.”

He claimed that a Samajwadi Party government was necessary for reservation according to population, caste census and establishment of rule of social justice in the state.

SP chief to take part in “Voter Adhikar Yatra” on Aug 30

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will be participating in “Voter Adhikar Yatra”, undertaken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav across Bihar, on Saturday. Yadav will be participating in the yatra from Arrah to Siwan, said SP sources. He will leave for Bihar on Friday.