Ensure complete ban on stubble burning, UPPCB tells districts

District authorities also directed to form committees comprising local officials and farmers to ensure management of stubble waste
As per the air quality index (AQI) data of the Central Pollution Control Board, the average AQI of UP cities from October to January in recent years has been above 300. (Reuters file photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 07:52 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Thursday asked district authorities to ensure complete ban on residue burning by farmers to get rid of stubble after the Kharif harvest.

“Stubble burning is a major contributor to air pollution during winters. The district administrations have been asked to reach out to farmers and motivate them against stubble burning. The authorities have also been asked to suggest alternatives means to manage stubble waste,” said Ajay Sharma, member secretary, UPPCB.

District authorities were also directed to form committees comprising local officials and farmers to ensure management of stubble waste.

As per the air quality index (AQI) data of the Central Pollution Control Board, the average AQI of UP cities from October to January in recent years has been above 300. An AQI above 300 is considered very poor, with long lasting effects on human health on prolonged exposure.

Considering this, the state government even lodged FIRs and fined farmers found burning stubble in their farms.

On other hand, farmers objected to these harsh measures.”The state government must suggest better alternatives to remove stubble or should rather procure the stubble from farmers, if it really wants to prevent stubble burning. Otherwise it seems that farmers are made to bear the burden of a problem, which is caused by everyone,” said Jaswant Singh, a farm leader of Shahjahanpur.

