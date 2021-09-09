Ensure effective dengue, viral infection vigil in districts: UP CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked officials for making the statewide surveillance programme – to track dengue and other viral infections – effective and keep a close watch on the affected districts like Firozabad, Agra, Kanpur and Mathura.

“Trace and identify people with fever, infections, and other symptoms. Distribute medicines for fever and diarrhoea. Consult experts’ teams and act according to their instructions. Keep hospital beds and medicines available adequately and treat all such patients free at government hospitals,” he told officers concerned at the Covid-19 review meeting.

The CM said there was effective control over the second wave of the pandemic in the state. UP was better off than many other states and as many as 33 districts didn’t have active Covid cases while 66 districts did not report any fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

“At present, the state has 199 active Covid cases. In the testing done in the last 24 hours, only 11 fresh cases of Covid were reported,” he said.

About Covid vaccination, the chief minister said more than 45% of the population in the state in the targeted age groups received at least one dose of Covid vaccine. Till Wednesday, 8.34 crore doses of Covid vaccine were administered in the state.

Don’t install Ganesh idols at public places: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath urged people not to install Lord Ganesh idols at public places and instead install them in their homes, considering the Covid pandemic.

He said Ganesh Chaturthi (on Friday) should be celebrated in a peaceful and harmonious manner and there should not be any unnecessary crowding anywhere.