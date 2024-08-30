Ensure enrolment of 10 lakh OBC people during membership drive: Dharampal Singh

The state leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday asked its OBC leaders to dispel all misconceptions being spread about the party by the opposition. BJP’s state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh (X-@idharampalsingh)

At a day-long workshop, ahead of the BJP’s membership drive, by the party’s OBC Morcha, state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary asked OBC leaders to reach out to every household of the OBC community and dispel misconception being spread by the opposition.

Chaudhary asked the party leaders to apprise people about steps taken by the Centre and the state government for welfare of the community.

Also present on the occasion, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh stated that OBC Morcha has been given a target to enroll 10 lakh new members from the OBC community during the membership drive.

Another meeting on the membership drive was organised at the state headquarters of the party which was attended by all senior leaders of the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the party’s membership drive on September 2.