Ensure fogging under special drive to check dengue spread: U.P. CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed health officials to make field visits and ensure fogging and anti-larval spray to ensure curb on spread of dengue in the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the CM said, “Local municipal bodies should ensure fogging and anti-larval spray. This should be done under a special campaign.” “Availability of medicines should be ensured in a mission mode. All patients should get medicine and treatment,” the CM told officials.

Officials were also asked to intensify surveillance, particularly in the areas where dengue cases were being reported. Hospitals were directed to make separate wards for dengue patients. Yogi said people should also take precautionary measures and help in restricting infectious diseases.

Earlier on October 26, the chief minister had directed the health department officials to take extra precaution regarding dengue.

Lucknow reports 40 fresh cases

The Uttar Pradesh capital on Saturday reported 40 fresh dengue cases while notices were served at 7 places after mosquito larva/ stagnated water was spotted by health teams under their door-to-door campaign to check mosquito breeding.

Among the new cases, Aliganj reported 4, Tudiyaganj 3, Chandar Nagar 6, Indira Nagar 4, BKT 3, Aishbagh 4 and Chinhat 4. Over 2,000 homes were surveyed under the checking drive.

“Residents should be extra cautious if a dengue case is reported in their neighbourhood. They should undertake cleaning exercise to check mosquito breeding in their own house and also in the neighbouring houses,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

During the day, district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar visited the Balrampur Hospital and took stock of facilities for patients. The DM met patients and inquired about the facilities being provided.

Dr GP Gupta, the chief medical superintendent, and Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi briefed the DM about the facilities and told him that the hospital had 40 beds reserved for dengue patients.