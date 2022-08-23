Ensure maximum seats for BJP from U.P. in 2024 LS polls: Dharampal

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh has called upon party leaders and office bearers to ensure that the party bags maximum seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

A meeting of the BJP office bearers of Kashi, Awadh, Gorakhpur, Kanpur- Bundelkhand region was held under Singh in the state unit office on Tuesday. Before the meeting, Singh met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence. In a tweet, chief minister, Yogi Adityanath said, “Had a courtesy meeting with BJP state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh today.”

A BJP leader familiar with the developments in the meeting termed it an introductory meeting of Singh with the state leaders after appointment as the general secretary (organisation) on August 10 replacing Sunil Bansal who has been made national general secretary of the party.

BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal; state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh; Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were present in the meeting. The plan and strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election was discussed in the meeting.

The East UP region will be on the focus of the BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, party candidates had lost Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Jaunpur, Lalganj, Rae Bareli and Shravasti seats. Again in 2022 U.P. assembly polls, the BJP failed to open its account in Azamgarh, Ghazipur and Ambedkar Nagar districts. The victory of the BJP candidate in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-poll provided much needed solace to the saffron brigade to gear up the cadre for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Dharampal Singh told the party leaders and workers that along with the organisation the government has an important role in the victory of the party in the election. “Prime minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh have propelled the party to victory in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The efforts of Modi and Yogi have given invincibility to the party in the election,” he said.

The statement of newly appointed general secretary (organisation) is seen as a counter to the tweet of deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya before the Ghaziabad meeting in which he had stated, “Sangathan sarkaar se bada hai (organisation is bigger than the government)”. Singh told the party office bearers to strengthen the organisation and to focus on the constituencies where party lost in the previous elections.

“The organisation plays important role in the victory of the party in the elections. Party workers should reach the masses and enlighten people about the development projects and welfare schemes launched by the central and state governments. Due to the devotion and hard work of the party workers, the BJP secured victory in the successive elections,” he said.

BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal said, “Both the organisation and government are playing an important role in the victory of the party in the elections.” Later Dharampal met the region presidents, general secretaries, district presidents and district in-charges separately to collect feedback about the working of the party in various regions. On Sunday, a meeting of the BJP leaders of west U.P. and Braj region was held at Ghaziabad.

