Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ensure patients get best facilities in all hosps: Yogi
lucknow news

Ensure patients get best facilities in all hosps: Yogi

Conduct a thorough physical review of fire safety and electrical safety mechanisms at all hospitals and medical colleges, UP chief minister tells officials
Adityanath said regular cleanliness drives should also be carried out in all hospitals and medical colleges. (File Photo)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 08:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked officials to ensure that patients get the best facilities in all hospitals/medical colleges and fire/electrical safety mechanisms were implemented effectively at these places.

“Conduct a detailed physical review of fire safety and electrical safety mechanisms at all hospitals and medical colleges. Wherever required, the system should be updated to avoid any kind of mishap,” the CM said while chairing a high level meeting with officials.

Adityanath said regular cleanliness drives should also be carried out in all hospitals and medical colleges to maintain hygiene. “Patients in the emergency wards must get the best facilities. In case of shortage of manpower, all vacant posts should be filled at the earliest and old dilapidated ambulances should be replaced with new ones,” he said.

The Integrated Command Control Centres (ICCCs), which contributed significantly towards Covid-19 management, had also been asked to remain functional round the clock.

RELATED STORIES

In Uttar Pradesh so far, over 2,06,00,963 children in the age group of 15-17 and over 11,67,770 children in the age group of 12-14 had been administered vaccine doses. In the 15-17 age category, over 93.20% of the children received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Over 24.34 lakh precautionary doses had also been administered in the state. Leading India’s vaccination drive, UP so far administered over 30.06 crore doses of the vaccine, said a press statement from the state government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP