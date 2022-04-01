Ensure patients get best facilities in all hosps: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked officials to ensure that patients get the best facilities in all hospitals/medical colleges and fire/electrical safety mechanisms were implemented effectively at these places.

“Conduct a detailed physical review of fire safety and electrical safety mechanisms at all hospitals and medical colleges. Wherever required, the system should be updated to avoid any kind of mishap,” the CM said while chairing a high level meeting with officials.

Adityanath said regular cleanliness drives should also be carried out in all hospitals and medical colleges to maintain hygiene. “Patients in the emergency wards must get the best facilities. In case of shortage of manpower, all vacant posts should be filled at the earliest and old dilapidated ambulances should be replaced with new ones,” he said.

The Integrated Command Control Centres (ICCCs), which contributed significantly towards Covid-19 management, had also been asked to remain functional round the clock.

In Uttar Pradesh so far, over 2,06,00,963 children in the age group of 15-17 and over 11,67,770 children in the age group of 12-14 had been administered vaccine doses. In the 15-17 age category, over 93.20% of the children received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Over 24.34 lakh precautionary doses had also been administered in the state. Leading India’s vaccination drive, UP so far administered over 30.06 crore doses of the vaccine, said a press statement from the state government.