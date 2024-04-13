 Ensure PM’s win by record margin: BJP gen secy to party workers - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ensure PM’s win by record margin: BJP gen secy to party workers

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 14, 2024 05:14 AM IST

BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal was addressing around 300 “Yuva Vistarak” of the party from all five assembly segments of Varanasi

Urging party workers, particularly the young ones, to ensure PM Narendra Modi’s third victory in a row by a record margin from the temple town, BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal on Saturday gave five tasks to “Yuva Vistarak” as part of the preparations for Lok Sabha polls in Varanasi.

BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal addressing an event in Varanasi on April 13. (HT photo)
BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal addressing an event in Varanasi on April 13. (HT photo)

A “vistarak” is a full-time party functionary entrusted with the job of gathering independent ground-level feedback from parliamentary constituencies upto booth level.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Addressing around 300 “Yuva Vistarak” of the party from all five assembly segments of Varanasi, he said, “We are all fortunate to have got the opportunity to campaign for Modi ji....Now there are just 50 days left for voting in which the workers should remain active among the youths. If you work honestly for even five hours a day for 50 days, you will get desired results.”

“The first task is organising “NaMo Yuva Chaupal” at all 340 Shakti Kendras of Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency within the next 10 days. First time voters will participate in the chaupal and there should be more than 100 first time voters in each such meeting,” Bansal added.

“The second is to make a list of 10 first time voters each at all 1,909 booths in the constituency. The third task is to organise five big programmes of youths in the five assemblies, including padyatra, bike rally, conference,” he said.

As per the BJP leader, the fourth task is to form 100 teams of youths to spread the messages about the works of PM Modi through hand bills, stickers and placards at major places of the city.

He said the fifth task was to make special contacts with the talented youths living in Varanasi and connect them with PM Modi.

Bansal said around five lakh voters in Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency are in the age group of 18 to 30 years. Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel said, “In the 2024 elections, Modi ji will win by a record number of votes.”

Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, Sevapuri and Rohania assembly segments form Varanasi parliamentary constituency that will go to the polls in the seventh and last phase on June 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On