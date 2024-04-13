Ensure PM’s win by record margin: BJP gen secy to party workers

Urging party workers, particularly the young ones, to ensure PM Narendra Modi’s third victory in a row by a record margin from the temple town, BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal on Saturday gave five tasks to “Yuva Vistarak” as part of the preparations for Lok Sabha polls in Varanasi. BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal addressing an event in Varanasi on April 13. (HT photo)

A “vistarak” is a full-time party functionary entrusted with the job of gathering independent ground-level feedback from parliamentary constituencies upto booth level.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Addressing around 300 “Yuva Vistarak” of the party from all five assembly segments of Varanasi, he said, “We are all fortunate to have got the opportunity to campaign for Modi ji....Now there are just 50 days left for voting in which the workers should remain active among the youths. If you work honestly for even five hours a day for 50 days, you will get desired results.”

“The first task is organising “NaMo Yuva Chaupal” at all 340 Shakti Kendras of Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency within the next 10 days. First time voters will participate in the chaupal and there should be more than 100 first time voters in each such meeting,” Bansal added.

“The second is to make a list of 10 first time voters each at all 1,909 booths in the constituency. The third task is to organise five big programmes of youths in the five assemblies, including padyatra, bike rally, conference,” he said.

As per the BJP leader, the fourth task is to form 100 teams of youths to spread the messages about the works of PM Modi through hand bills, stickers and placards at major places of the city.

He said the fifth task was to make special contacts with the talented youths living in Varanasi and connect them with PM Modi.

Bansal said around five lakh voters in Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency are in the age group of 18 to 30 years. Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel said, “In the 2024 elections, Modi ji will win by a record number of votes.”

Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, Sevapuri and Rohania assembly segments form Varanasi parliamentary constituency that will go to the polls in the seventh and last phase on June 1.