Ensure relief to flood victims within 24 hours: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure assistance to flood victims within 24 hours. Yogi said they should also make sure that no new tradition is started during the upcoming festivals. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Chairing a review meeting on flood and law & and order situation in the state, the CM directed the officials to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of embankments. “The government is there with every flood victim. There should be no compromise with quality of relief material,” he said.

“There is no place for anarchy during festivals. Police should remain alert and deal with chaotic elements strictly. Respect faith during festivity and ensure no new tradition/practice is started,” the CM instructed the officials.

“Provide facilities to people during festivals and ensure no one indulges in activities that hurt religious sentiments of other community/religion,” he said. All religious activities should be held in peace and to ensure that all arrangements should be made as per local needs, Yogi added.

Officials told the CM that 1,571 villages in 20 districts with a total population of 14.80 lakh are affected by the flood. A total 5.29 lakh people have suffered damage to house, agriculture and livestock due to the flood, the officials said. “Ensure financial assistance reaches flood victims within 24 hours if they have suffered loss to property and land,” the CM said.