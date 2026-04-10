Ensure time-bound action to make UP India’s ‘Deep Tech Capital’: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that with the vision of ‘Innovate in UP, Scale for the World’, concrete, result-oriented and time-bound action should be ensured to make the state India’s ‘Deep Tech Capital’, stated a release.

Describing the proposed centre of excellence in the field of green hydrogen as extremely important for the state’s energy future, the CM directed that work be expedited across all dimensions including production, storage, testing, safety standards and industrial applications (File Photo)

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Emphasising the need to make Uttar Pradesh a leader in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, drone technology, green hydrogen, cyber security and med-tech, the chief minister directed that strong coordination be established between research and industry so that innovations can be effectively implemented at scale and employment generation can be accelerated.

During a meeting, a detailed presentation was made by IIT-Kanpur director Prof Manindra Agrawal. It was informed that in the field of med-tech, innovative technological solutions for healthcare services are being developed through the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology, and a proposal in this regard has already been sent to the medical education department. The institute is proposed to commence in November.

Describing the proposed centre of excellence in the field of green hydrogen as extremely important for the state’s energy future, the CM directed that work be expedited across all dimensions including production, storage, testing, safety standards and industrial applications.

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{{^usCountry}} Discussions were held about the establishment of the country’s first institutional centre for internationally recognised clinical validation in Ayurveda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discussions were held about the establishment of the country’s first institutional centre for internationally recognised clinical validation in Ayurveda. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister added: “This centre will promote scientific validation of ayurvedic medicines, development of a research base, laboratory advancement, conservation and utilisation of herbal resources, thereby giving India’s traditional medical system a new global identity.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister added: “This centre will promote scientific validation of ayurvedic medicines, development of a research base, laboratory advancement, conservation and utilisation of herbal resources, thereby giving India’s traditional medical system a new global identity.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Giving special priority to self-reliance in drone technology, the Adityanath said: “UP should be developed as a major centre for indigenous drone manufacturing and research.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Giving special priority to self-reliance in drone technology, the Adityanath said: “UP should be developed as a major centre for indigenous drone manufacturing and research.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He emphasised accelerating efforts to ensure extensive indigenisation in drone technology to meet defence requirements. Referring to quantum technology as a transformative technology of the future, the CM directed that necessary resources be mobilised at the state level and research be promoted to encourage advanced innovation for solving complex problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He emphasised accelerating efforts to ensure extensive indigenisation in drone technology to meet defence requirements. Referring to quantum technology as a transformative technology of the future, the CM directed that necessary resources be mobilised at the state level and research be promoted to encourage advanced innovation for solving complex problems. {{/usCountry}}

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During the discussion on the startup ecosystem, he said: “The culture of innovation in UP should be further strengthened.” It was informed in the meeting that under the startup ecosystem developed at IIT-Kanpur, a large number of startups have been incubated and have received global recognition. Additionally, efforts are being made to provide patent support to startups to take innovations to the global level.

Describing the proposed ‘UP Deep-Tech Hub’ in Noida as the central platform for the state’s technological development, the CM directed that world-class facilities be developed there for deep-tech startups, research institutions and industries.

He emphasised on the effective implementation of the model of “research at IIT-Kanpur, expansion and deployment from Noida”. It was also informed in the meeting that advanced cyber security solutions are being developed in the state through the Cyber Security Technology Translation Research Park, which will further strengthen the state’s digital infrastructure.

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The CM directed that all proposed projects be implemented on the ground in a time-bound manner with inter-departmental coordination and prompt decision-making, so that UP can emerge as a leading state in the field of technological innovation and deep-tech development in the country.

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