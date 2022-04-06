Ensure timely disposal of work: social welfare minister Asim Arun tells officials
Social welfare minister Asim Arun, on Tuesday, directed the officials of the department to implement the citizen’s charter and dispose of work in a time-bound manner.
A team will be formed soon to improve the software to further improve the functioning of the department, as per the press statement.
The release further said that by making maximum use of the technology, the department would ensure that the benefits of various schemes of the government reach the beneficiaries at the earliest.
During the review meeting in the directorate of the social welfare department, the minister sought information from the officials about the progress of various schemes, including scholarship, National Old Age Scheme and Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana.
The officials informed the minister about the eligible people who were assisted last year.
The minister also sought suggestions from all the officers and personnel on how the benefits of the government’s schemes can easily reach the last rung of society.
He instructed the officers to eliminate the possibilities of corruption by using technology. He said that if corruption cases come to light, strict action will be taken against the culprits.
-
‘False’: Karnataka cops fact-check home minister’s ‘murdered over Urdu’ remark
The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday issued a 'fact check' on a murder in Karnataka capital Bengaluru after state home minister Araga Jnanendra said that the man, a 22-year-old, was murdered because he didn't know Urdu. In a fact-check posted on its website, the Bengaluru Police posted screengrabs from the TV news channels reporting the home minister's statement that Chandru was killed for 'not speaking Urdu'. The minister eventually withdrew his statement.
-
Eight prisoners released from Naini jail
Eight convicts were released from Naini Central Jail on Wednesday on the instructions of jail minister Dharamveer Prajapati. The prisoners were released from different jails across the state on the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day. Most of the released prisoners belong to poor families. Among them, Roop Prasad of Dhumanganj served a prison term for over 13 months after failing to pay a ₹20,000 fine. The foundation paid the remaining fine for all the prisoners.
-
Two arrested with over 2kg opium in Firozabad
The UP Special Task Force claimed to have busted a gang of drug traffickers with the arrest of two persons from Firozabad on Tuesday. The police seized 2.144kg of opium from their possession, said senior police officials here on Wednesday. The STF press note stated that the two arrested were identified as a Jharkhand resident, Jabir Alam, and UP's Bareilly resident, Dilshad.
-
2 killed, 5 injured as overloaded truck turns turtle
Mumbai Two labourers died and five others were injured after a brick-laden truck overturned at Waghoba ghat on Palghar-Manor stretch on Wednesday morning. The truck driver has been booked by the Palghar police and the injured have been admitted to the Rural Hospital, Palghar. The overloaded truck was carrying around 7,000 bricks and proceeding towards Manor, when the driver Salim Ishaque Shaikh (45) lost control of the vehicle due to a brake failure.
-
No hospitalised active Covid-19 cases in Pune
PUNE As of Wednesday, Pune city has no active Covid-19 case admitted at any city hospital. The last patient who was admitted at Naidu hospital on April 1, was discharged on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the district reported 20 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20525 deaths and 257 are current active cases.
