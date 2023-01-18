Ensure transparency in paddy procurement, Yogi tells officials

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure full transparency in paddy procurement from farmers under the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Holding a meeting here, he told officials to continue the procurement season till farmers keep coming to sell their produce. The government, he stressed, gave priority to protecting the interests of farmers.

It was told in the meeting that 56 lakh MT of paddy worth more than ₹9,697 crore had been purchased from 8.98 lakh farmers till January 18 during the current marketing season.

“As much as 52.51 lakh MT of paddy was procured from 8.24 lakh farmers during the corresponding period of the previous year,” a government spokesman said. “This year, 3.58 lakh MT more paddy has been purchased than last year,” he added.